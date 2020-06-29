Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nexa Resources SA (NEXA), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Nexa Resources SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.42, which is a -34.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.98 and a one-year low of $2.57. Currently, Nexa Resources SA has an average volume of 69.83K.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.