Newmont Mining (NEM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining (NEM) on February 22 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 45.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.25.

Based on Newmont Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion and net profit of $839 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 billion and had a net profit of $565 million.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.