Newmont Mining (NEM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Credit Suisse gave Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.7% and a 5.6% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudbay Minerals, Capstone Mining, and Teck Resources.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.52, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.50 and a one-year low of $29.77. Currently, Newmont Mining has an average volume of 9.29M.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.