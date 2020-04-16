Newmont Mining (NEM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining (NEM) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.70, close to its 52-week high of $61.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmont Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.33, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.53 and a one-year low of $29.77. Currently, Newmont Mining has an average volume of 9.64M.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

