Newmark Group (NMRK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Newmark Group (NMRK) on March 17. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmark Group with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Newmark Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and net profit of $314K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $551 million and had a net profit of $22.67 million.

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of estate services both owners and occupiers across the commercial real estate industry. It offers investor services including investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting, and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.