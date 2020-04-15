New York Times (NYT) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani maintained a Buy rating on New York Times (NYT) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Quadrani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Quadrani covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Sinclair Broadcast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New York Times with a $33.67 average price target.

New York Times’ market cap is currently $5.34B and has a P/E ratio of 39.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.21.

The New York Times Co. is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It includes newspapers, print, and digital products and investments and operates through The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications. The company was founded by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones on September 18, 1851 and is headquartered in New York, NY.