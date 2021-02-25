New York Mortgage (NYMT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

New York Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on New York Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $106 million and net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.43 million and had a net profit of $41.38 million.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.