New York Mortgage (NYMT) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New York Mortgage with a $7.00 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

New York Mortgage’s market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.