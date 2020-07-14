New York Mortgage (NYMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group assigned a Hold rating to New York Mortgage (NYMT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New York Mortgage is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, New York Mortgage has an average volume of 9.82M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.