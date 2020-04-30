New York Mortgage (NYMT) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

New York Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on New York Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.8 million and net profit of $65.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.31 million and had a net profit of $9.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NYMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on NYMT: