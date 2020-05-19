New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on New Senior Investment Group (SNR), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, National Retail Properties, and Healthpeak Properties.

New Senior Investment Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Based on New Senior Investment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.59 million and net profit of $5.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNR in relation to earlier this year.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. engages in investing in private pay senior housing properties. It operates through the following properties: Managed IL, and Other. The Managed IL Properties invest in senior housing properties throughout the United States and engage property managers to manage those senior housing properties. The Other Properties invests in senior housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and lease those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, taxes, insurance, repairs, capital improvements and the payroll expense of property-level employees. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.