New Sell Rating for Intel (INTC), the Technology Giant

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Sell rating on Intel (INTC) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.48, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $65.07 average price target, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.38 and a one-year low of $43.61. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 34.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

