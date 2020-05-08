New Sell Rating for Cognizant (CTSH), the Technology Giant

J.P. Morgan analyst Tien Tsin Huang maintained a Sell rating on Cognizant (CTSH) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.3% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognizant with a $58.60 average price target, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $71.49 and a one-year low of $40.01. Currently, Cognizant has an average volume of 4.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 214 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Leo Mackay, a Director at CTSH bought 5,500 shares for a total of $327,965.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.