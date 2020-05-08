New Sell Rating for Ansys (ANSS), the Technology Giant

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Sell rating on Ansys (ANSS) yesterday and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $260.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 55.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.14.

Based on Ansys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $486 million and net profit of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $415 million and had a net profit of $153 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANSS in relation to earlier this year.

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.