New Residential Inv (NRZ) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Residential Inv with a $10.00 average price target, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $9.50 price target.

Based on New Residential Inv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.59 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.