New Residential Inv (NRZ) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on August 31, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Residential Inv with a $10.08 average price target, implying a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.66 and a one-year low of $2.91. Currently, New Residential Inv has an average volume of 6.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.