New Residential Inv (NRZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Credit Suisse gave New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv yesterday and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.1% and a 39.5% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Residential Inv with a $10.40 average price target, representing a 51.8% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

New Residential Inv’s market cap is currently $2.71B and has a P/E ratio of 4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.