New Residential Inv (NRZ) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Inv (NRZ) to Buy, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on New Residential Inv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.59 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $349 million and had a net profit of $146 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.