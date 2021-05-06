New Residential Inv (NRZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.56, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, New Residential Inv has an average volume of 6.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.