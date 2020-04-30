New Residential Inv (NRZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.88, which is a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on New Residential Inv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $443 million and net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.69 million and had a net profit of $348K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.