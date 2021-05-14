New Relic (NEWR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Hold rating on New Relic (NEWR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

New Relic has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.29, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $81.10 and a one-year low of $52.13. Currently, New Relic has an average volume of 765.1K.

New Relic, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based instrumentation and analytics platform that enables users to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time. It offers New Relic APM, MOBILE, SYNTHETICS, INFRASTRUCTURE, and INSIGHTS. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.