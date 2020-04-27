New Relic (NEWR) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy rating on New Relic (NEWR) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Relic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.30, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on New Relic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $153 million and GAAP net loss of $27.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEWR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Sachleben, the CFO of NEWR bought 31,347 shares for a total of $99,997.

New Relic, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based instrumentation and analytics platform that enables users to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time. It offers New Relic APM, MOBILE, SYNTHETICS, INFRASTRUCTURE, and INSIGHTS. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.