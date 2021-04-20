New Oriental Education Tech (EDU) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on April 13, Jessie Xu from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech (EDU), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.18.

Xu has an average return of 8.6% when recommending New Oriental Education Tech.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #3238 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Oriental Education Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.03, implying a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, CLSA also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.70 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.97 and a one-year low of $10.71. Currently, New Oriental Education Tech has an average volume of 13.02M.

China-based New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through the K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses, and Others segments.