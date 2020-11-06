New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to New Mountain Finance (NMFC) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New Mountain Finance with a $11.44 average price target, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.75 price target.

Based on New Mountain Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.23 million and net profit of $76.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.28 million and had a net profit of $23.45 million.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services. It also provides financing primarily in the form of debt, mezzanine, and also considers equity interest. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.