New Gold (NGD) Receives a Hold from TD Securities

In a report released yesterday, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on New Gold (NGD), with a price target of $1.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $1.62 average price target, implying a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.40 price target.

Based on New Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and GAAP net loss of $28.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $168 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.4 million.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.