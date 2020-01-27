New Gold (NGD) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 24, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on New Gold (NGD), with a price target of $0.65. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $1.02.

Based on New Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $728 million.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, Mesquite, New Afton, Peak Mines, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.