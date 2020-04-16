New Gold (NGD) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on New Gold (NGD) today and set a price target of $0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $0.90 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on New Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $139 million and net profit of $300K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a GAAP net loss of $743 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.