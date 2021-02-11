New Gold (NGD) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on New Gold (NGD) on January 14 and set a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $2.51, implying a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

Based on New Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $174 million and net profit of $15.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $168 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.7 million.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.