New Buy Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), the Technology Giant

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, LiveRamp Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ZoomInfo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.78, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.40 and a one-year low of $30.83. Currently, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average volume of 2.74M.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a cloud-based platform for sales and marketing teams. It provides information on the organizations and professionals of the target company. The services provided are contact & company search, buyer intent, social selling, web research, website visitor tracking, lead enrichment, database management, campaign optimization, webform optimizations, and others. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.

