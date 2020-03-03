New Buy Rating for Zoom Video Communications (ZM), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.11, close to its 52-week high of $121.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, J2 Global, and LogMeIn.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.00, which is a -15.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $29.02B and has a P/E ratio of 2222.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.44.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.

