New Buy Rating for Zillow Group Class C (Z), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class C (Z), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zillow Group Class C with a $97.67 average price target, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.