New Buy Rating for Workday (WDAY), the Technology Giant

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Workday (WDAY) today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.42.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 72.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $180.30 average price target, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $226.83 and a one-year low of $107.75. Currently, Workday has an average volume of 2.85M.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

