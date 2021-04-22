New Buy Rating for Walt Disney (DIS), the Technology Giant

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $182.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.1% and a 80.6% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $211.11, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Walt Disney’s market cap is currently $332.4B and has a P/E ratio of -68.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -27.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIS in relation to earlier this year.

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI).

The company owns domestic cable networks like Disney, ESPN, Freeform and National Geographic, is involved in the production and distribution of television and motion picture content, operates theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and also offers streaming services.

Founded by Walter Elias Disney on October 16, 1923, the company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

