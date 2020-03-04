New Buy Rating for Visa (V), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $188.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 83.4% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $229.05 average price target, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

Visa’s market cap is currently $411.6B and has a P/E ratio of 34.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

