New Buy Rating for Veeva Systems (VEEV), the Technology Giant

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems (VEEV) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $288.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeva Systems with a $326.00 average price target, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Veeva Systems’ market cap is currently $44.05B and has a P/E ratio of 114.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.20.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in California, Veeva Systems, Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.

