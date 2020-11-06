New Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (UBER), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Uber Technologies (UBER), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.96, close to its 52-week high of $42.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.79, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.15 and a one-year low of $13.71. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 22.09M.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

