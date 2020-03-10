New Buy Rating for Total SA (TOT), the Energy Giant

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA (TOT), with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.77, close to its 52-week low of $34.76.

Total SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.74, an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR54.00 price target.

Based on Total SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.13 billion.

Total SA produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and the distribution of energy in various forms to the end customer.

