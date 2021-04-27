New Buy Rating for Tesla (TSLA), the Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $974.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $738.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $679.13, implying a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $880.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $900.40 and a one-year low of $136.61. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 33.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More on TSLA: