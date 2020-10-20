New Buy Rating for Telus (TU), the Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Telus (TU), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 59.0% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and BCE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $19.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.91 and a one-year low of $13.54. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies. The Wireline segment offers data solutions such as internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, certain healthcare solutions, as well as voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.