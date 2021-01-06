New Buy Rating for T Mobile US (TMUS), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to T Mobile US (TMUS) today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $131.53, close to its 52-week high of $135.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 70.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $146.13 average price target, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $135.00 and a one-year low of $63.50. Currently, T Mobile US has an average volume of 3.67M.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

