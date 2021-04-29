New Buy Rating for Sony Group (SONY), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Buy rating to Sony Group (SONY) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Sony Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.27, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Sony Group’s market cap is currently $129.5B and has a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.79.

Founded in 1946, Tokyo, Japan-based Sony Corp. manufactures and sells electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and information technology products for consumers, professionals and industrial markets across the world. The company also produces and distributes music, pictures, computer entertainment, and online businesses. It generates revenues from the following operating segments: Game & Network Services, Music, Pictures, Electronics Products & Solutions, Imaging & Sensing Solutions, Financial Services, and All Others.