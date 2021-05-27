New Buy Rating for Sony Group (SONY), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Sony Group (SONY). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Sony Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.80.

Based on Sony Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2220 billion and net profit of $107 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1749 billion and had a net profit of $12.64 billion.

Founded in 1946, Tokyo, Japan-based Sony Corp. manufactures and sells electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and information technology products for consumers, professionals and industrial markets across the world. The company also produces and distributes music, pictures, computer entertainment, and online businesses. It generates revenues from the following operating segments: Game & Network Services, Music, Pictures, Electronics Products & Solutions, Imaging & Sensing Solutions, Financial Services, and All Others.

