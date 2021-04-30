New Buy Rating for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $181.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 72.1% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Texas Instruments, and Qualcomm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $213.85 average price target, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $207.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $32.66B and has a P/E ratio of 31.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.

