New Buy Rating for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), the Technology Giant

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.27.

The company has a one-year high of $204.00 and a one-year low of $113.14. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.14M.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.

