New Buy Rating for ServiceNow (NOW), the Technology Giant

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow (NOW) yesterday and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $363.69, which is a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Based on ServiceNow’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $599 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NOW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Anita Sands, a Director at NOW sold 10,300 shares for a total of $3,462,157.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database.