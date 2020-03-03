New Buy Rating for Sea (SE), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Sea (SE), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.95, close to its 52-week high of $52.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sea with a $54.13 average price target, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Sea’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $277 million.

Sea Ltd. (Singapore) is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services.

