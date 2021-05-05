New Buy Rating for RingCentral (RNG), the Technology Giant

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on RingCentral (RNG) today and set a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $296.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $466.53, implying a 51.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $449.00 and a one-year low of $216.10. Currently, RingCentral has an average volume of 955.5K.

Founded in 1999, California-based RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company’s products include RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax.