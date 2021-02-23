New Buy Rating for Qualtrics International (XM), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Qualtrics International (XM) and a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 80.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Qualtrics International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.