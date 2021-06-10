New Buy Rating for Paypal Holdings (PYPL), the Technology Giant

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) today and set a price target of $323.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $263.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Affirm Holdings, Accenture, and Square.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $315.38, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $309.7B and has a P/E ratio of 59.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

