New Buy Rating for Nutrien (NTR), the Energy Giant

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Bout from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.73.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.69.

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $301 million.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.